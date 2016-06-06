Banksy paints Bridge Farm Primary Bristol wall as 'present'
Banksy paints Bristol school wall as a "present"

Street artist Banksy has left a half-term surprise "present" on the walls of a Bristol primary school.

The elusive artist composed the mural at Bridge Farm Primary after it recently voted to name a school house after him.

Charlie, a pupil at the school who wrote to Banksy to tell him about the vote, told BBC News he was "a hundred, million per cent shocked" to find the artwork at his school.

