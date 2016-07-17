Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police dog takes part in 22 push-ups challenge
A police dog has joined its handler in taking part in a push-up challenge to raise awareness of veteran suicide.
PC Steve Hopwood, from Avon and Somerset Police, is doing 22 push-ups a day as part of the #22Pushups challenge .
On the ninth day of his 22 day challenge, PC Hopwood was joined by another canine member of the team.
17 Jul 2016
