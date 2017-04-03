Video

More than 50 years on from director Ken Loach's seminal TV play Cathy Come Home, modern-day homelessness in his home city of Bath is being explored by the BBC.

In a special programme on BBC One this evening John Saunders meets people who are facing eviction, living in temporary accommodation or even sofa surfing, to ask if the experience of the character of Cathy rings true.

Ken Loach gave his advice for people facing homelessness today.

No Place Like Home can be seen on BBC One in the West at 19:30 BST on Monday, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.