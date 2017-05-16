Video

It is 120 years since Plasticine was invented by a Victorian art teacher from Bath.

William Harbutt began small scale production of the clay in his basement, using a garden roller to flatten it out.

Within four years, production had moved to Harbutt's first factory in Bathampton.

Despite the advances of modern technology, Plasticine is still the primary material used in Bristol-based Aardman Animations' models.