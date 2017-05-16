Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Plasticine: Invented in Bath, made famous in Bristol
It is 120 years since Plasticine was invented by a Victorian art teacher from Bath.
William Harbutt began small scale production of the clay in his basement, using a garden roller to flatten it out.
Within four years, production had moved to Harbutt's first factory in Bathampton.
Despite the advances of modern technology, Plasticine is still the primary material used in Bristol-based Aardman Animations' models.
-
16 May 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-39933303/plasticine-invented-in-bath-made-famous-in-bristolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window