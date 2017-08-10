Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bristol Balloon Fiesta: How to make an envelope
As the Bristol Balloon Fiesta gets under way, we see what goes into making the balloon's envelope.
At Cameron Balloons in Bristol, each canopy is made up of hundreds of fabric panels that need to be stitched together by the company's skilled machinists.
-
10 Aug 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-40875620/bristol-balloon-fiesta-how-to-make-an-envelopeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window