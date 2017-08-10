Slicing, stitching and sealing - how to make a hot air balloon
Bristol Balloon Fiesta: How to make an envelope

As the Bristol Balloon Fiesta gets under way, we see what goes into making the balloon's envelope.

At Cameron Balloons in Bristol, each canopy is made up of hundreds of fabric panels that need to be stitched together by the company's skilled machinists.

  • 10 Aug 2017
