Bristol Children's Hospital bell rung at cancer treatment end
Children who finish their treatment for cancer at Bristol Children's Hospital get to ring a special bell when they leave.
Five-year-old Eliana was diagnosed in March and has just finished four cycles of chemotherapy and is now going home.
Staff from the hospital gather around as the bell is rung and read out a special poem.
14 Aug 2017
