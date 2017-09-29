Meet the woman who wants to make music gender neutral
Making the music scene gender neutral

Bristol-based Kathika, who is the MC with Slamboree, says she has been cat-called and groped while on stage.

She is calling for a gender-neutral music scene because "everybody is in it together".

