The adults who love My Little Pony
Sam Harris, 30, from Cardiff is a member of the Severn Bronies - adults who are fanatical about My Little Pony.
The group regularly meets in Bristol to celebrate a love of the colourful cartoon characters.
"People think it's very strange to watch something that's meant for kids," he says.
Find out more about the Severn Bronies on Inside Out West on BBC One on Monday 30 October at 19:30 BST.
28 Oct 2017
