Mattie has dwarfism and says people shouldn't judge a book by its cover
Video

Teen with dwarfism hopes success will end prejudice

A teenager who has a growth disorder has scooped 14 medals at the World Dwarf Games.

Mattie Reynolds, 15, from Bristol, is three feet seven inches tall. He says his height can restrict what he can do on a day-to-day basis.

But he hopes the six gold, five silver and three bronze awards he won at the games will show that people "shouldn't judge a book by its cover".

  • 06 Mar 2018
