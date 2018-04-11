Media player
Thieving rat caught tight-rope walking above Bristol garden
A large thieving rat has been caught on video tight-rope walking along a washing line high above a garden in Bristol.
The daring rodent was caught on camera by Ted Cole, raiding a bird feeder suspended high above the ground at his home in Bedminster.
In the footage, the rat can be seen balancing precariously on the line before gingerly inching down to raid the bird feeder.
11 Apr 2018
