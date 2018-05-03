Media player
Meet Luna, the deaf dog who knows sign language
Luna the Staffordshire terrier had a rocky start in life. She was born deaf, and was given up by her first family who struggled raising a deaf dog and their first child.
She came to stay with Helen as a foster dog, temporarily at first and now full-time.
Helen has successfully taught Luna how to respond to sign gestures instead of verbal commands.
03 May 2018
