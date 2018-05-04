Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pasta straws replace plastic at Bristol restaurant
A restaurant in Bristol has started serving straws made out of pasta with its drinks.
Brace and Browns on Whiteladies Road says it uses them to cut down on plastic.
It says people allergic to gluten should not use them but that the general reaction has been positive.
-
04 May 2018
