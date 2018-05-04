Ever used a pasta straw?
Pasta straws replace plastic at Bristol restaurant

A restaurant in Bristol has started serving straws made out of pasta with its drinks.

Brace and Browns on Whiteladies Road says it uses them to cut down on plastic.

It says people allergic to gluten should not use them but that the general reaction has been positive.

