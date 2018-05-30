Murderer 'wanted to buy 'baccy'
'Frenzied' murderer wanted to buy tobacco when arrested

A man jailed for murdering his former partner told police officers he was "going to get some baccy" when they came to arrest him.

Owen Pellow stabbed Lisa-Marie Thornton, 36, to death at their home in Berrow Road in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, on 23 November.

He was jailed on Tuesday for a minimum of 17 years for the "frenzied attack".

