Colston Hall closes for refurbishment
Bristol's Colston Hall closes for refurbishments

Bristol's Colston Hall will close its doors for the final time as refurbishment work begins.

A two-year programme will see the 1950s interior completely redesigned for modern audiences.

Colston Hall will also have a new name by the time the work is finished.

  • 05 Jun 2018