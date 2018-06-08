Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hundreds gather in Bristol for communal Ramadan meal
Large numbers gathered in Bristol on Thursday for a communal meal.
The Iftar, eaten during Ramadan - the holy month of fasting for Muslims, is the daily "breaking of the fast".
Organisers hoped to see a repeat of last year's success after the event was opened up for non-Muslims for the first time and about 1,000 people attended.
