Historic Bristol Sycamore helicopter returns home in rare UK flight
A unique 60-year-old helicopter has returned to the place where it was built.

The world's last flying Bristol 171 Sycamore helicopter flew in to Weston-super-Mare ahead of several planned appearances at UK air shows.

The pilot said it was "an incredible feeling" to fly such an old aircraft, that is "slow and shaking".

  • 12 Jun 2018
