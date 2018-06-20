Media player
Bristol Victorian lido becomes theatre venue
A Victorian lido in Bristol is to be transformed for a production of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.
The swimming pool in Eastville Park was turned into a community garden, after being damaged in World War Two.
More recently, it has fallen in to disrepair and was a favoured hang-out for city night-owls.
But the tragedy will become a romance as Eastville lido reopens to the public for the performances.
20 Jun 2018
