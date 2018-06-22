Media player
Windrush anniversary: Three stories of coming to the UK
Fighting racism, remembering sacrifices and building a new life were some of the challenges faced by the Windrush generation.
Campaigner Roy Hackett and retired nurses Joyce Montague and Pauline Quaye tell their stories of moving to Bristol.
They were among the thousands of people from across the Commonwealth moved to the UK in the mid-20th Century.
22 Jun 2018
