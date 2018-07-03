Child's death forced me to seek help

Video

The number of police officers in Avon and Somerset taking time off for mental health reasons has risen by 450% in less than a decade.

Nearly 15,000 days were lost in 2017-18, compared to about 2,700 in 2009-10, mostly due to stress and depression.

Jon Owen from the Police Federation said being a officer was now "highly likely to hurt you".

He was forced to seek help after failing in the "hopeless task" of saving a young child's life after a road traffic incident.