Child's death forced me to seek help

'Child's death forced me to seek mental health help'
The number of police officers in Avon and Somerset taking time off for mental health reasons has risen by 450% in less than a decade.
Nearly 15,000 days were lost in 2017-18, compared to about 2,700 in 2009-10, mostly due to stress and depression.
Jon Owen from the Police Federation said being a officer was now "highly likely to hurt you".
He was forced to seek help after failing in the "hopeless task" of saving a young child's life after a road traffic incident.
03 Jul 2018
