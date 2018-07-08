Media player
St Pauls Carnival celebrates Caribbean culture in Bristol
Thousands of people lined the streets of Bristol to mark the return of the St Pauls Carnival after a three-year absence.
The event, now in its 50th year, celebrates the city's African Caribbean culture.
08 Jul 2018
