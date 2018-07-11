Our LGBTQ+ group for people of colour
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bristol Pride: LGBT+ group Kiki 'helps us feel safe'

Peta Shilling and Linda Devo explain why they set up Kiki, a Bristol-based LGBT group for people of colour.

Linda said the group helped her to feel less "alone in my brownness or gayness".

They were interviewed as part of the BBC's Unreported project.

  • 11 Jul 2018