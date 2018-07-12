Thai rescue diver: 'We are not heroes'

Media player
Thailand cave rescue Brit diver says: 'We are not heroes'
A British diver who helped save 12 schoolboys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand says he and other rescuers "are not heroes".
John Volanthen was the first voice the boys heard after nine days trapped in the underground network in Chiang Rai province.
This week, after an 18-day ordeal, they were all rescued from the cave complex.
Arriving at Heathrow Airport on Thursday, Mr Volanthen said it was a "relief" but played down his heroics.
