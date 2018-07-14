Media player
Bristol Pride: Poet Chris Hyde's "Heart in Mouth" on LGBT equality
Poet Chris Hyde has penned his thoughts on LGBT+ equality to mark Bristol Pride.
Although LGBT+ people have more rights and freedoms than they did a decade ago, recent government research has shown there are still prejudices and frustrations.
Chris says people in the community still face harassment and abuse.
Here's his poem, entitled "Heart in Mouth", about the experiences he's encountered, entitled "Heart in Mouth".
14 Jul 2018
