Bristol Pride has been celebrating diversity in a parade through the city
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bristol Pride saw more than ten thousand people parade

"More than ten thousand people" took part in Bristol's Pride parade today.

It makes the event the biggest in its history in the city.

"There are still pockets of discrimination and intimidation," organisers said.

"So it's important that we celebrate and are open."

  • 14 Jul 2018
Go to next video: 'Love is a spectrum... You fall on it too'