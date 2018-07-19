'At home I was Jack, but at school I was Lily'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Transgender at school: Students share mixed experiences

The number of students transitioning in the south west of England has risen from 11 NHS referrals in 2009 to 292 last year.

Despite this, there are still no official guidelines or training on how teachers and schools should deal with pupils.

Two teenagers have shared their mixed experiences of being transgender school students.

  • 19 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Teen's weekend transgender journey