World's first IVF baby Louise Brown marks 40th birthday
The world's first successful IVF baby is celebrating her 40th birthday.
Louise Brown's birth at Oldham General Hospital on 25 July 1978 marked the end of 10 years of research and hundreds of failed attempts by the scientists Robert Edwards, Patrick Steptoe and Jean Purdy.
Since then, more than six million IVF babies have been born around the world.
25 Jul 2018
