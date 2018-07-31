Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sailor Tony Bullimore rescued from his capsized boat
Sailor Tony Bullimore was rescued four days after his boat capsized in the Southern Ocean in 1997.
Mr Bullimore had entered a round-the-world race, the Vendee Globe, when his boat became trapped in a storm.
Four days after setting off a distress beacon Mr Bullimore was eventually rescued by the Australian Navy, making headlines around the world.
31 Jul 2018
