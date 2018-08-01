Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bristol Parkinson's sufferers use boxing to fight the disease
A boxing club is pioneering a way of helping older people with the debilitating condition, Parkinson's.
Adults with the disease meet once a week at the Broadplain Riverside Club, in Bristol, where they are trained by professional coaches from the gym.
The recruits say the exercise is transforming their lives and helping them live with the condition.
-
01 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-45032161/bristol-parkinson-s-sufferers-use-boxing-to-fight-the-diseaseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window