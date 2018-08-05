Media player
Bristol hospital volunteer hailed for three decades of support
Volunteer Gillian Wilding has recently been recognised by the Prime Minister for her hard work at Bristol Children's Hospital.
She has led the Friends for Parents volunteer scheme for three decades, supporting parents with practical and emotional support while their children are in hospital.
