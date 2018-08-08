Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footage of Bristol Castle Park arrest
Footage of the moment a Somali man was arrested has been shared by his family.
Relatives of Hamza Ahmed, 20, say he suffered a broken shoulder and liver damage when he was apprehended in Castle Park, Bristol.
Police said he was arrested after refusing to give his details to officers investigating claims of anti-social behaviour.
Mr Ahmed, who denies assaulting a police officer, is due to go on trial at Bristol Crown Court in September.
