Ben Stokes trial: 'Bouncer was offered £300 to let them in'
Video

Ben Stokes 'offered bouncer £300 for nightclub entry'

Jurors have been shown CCTV footage of Ben Stokes and Alex Hales trying to get back into a nightclub.

Bristol Crown Court heard Mr Stokes offered the bouncer £300 to be let in but the pair were refused entry.

Mr Stokes, 27, denies affray and is on trial alongside Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 27, who have also pleaded not guilty.

Doorman Andrew Cunningham told the court Mr Stokes became abusive after he was turned away from Mbargo nightclub.

  • 07 Aug 2018