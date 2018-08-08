Media player
Ben Stokes trial: CCTV footage of fight
CCTV footage from the trial of Ben Stokes at Bristol Crown Court shows a group of men, including the England cricketer, apparently involved in a fight in Bristol in September 2017.
The Durham all-rounder and two other men, Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale, all deny affray.
08 Aug 2018
