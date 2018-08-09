Video

Bodycam footage showing the moment cricketer Ben Stokes was arrested has been released.

The Durham all-rounder is one of three men on trial at Bristol Crown Court, accused of being involved in a confrontation in the city last September.

Jurors were shown the footage on Wednesday.

Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 27, have been charged with affray alongside Mr Stokes. All three deny the charges.