Bus driver told woman to take off niqab

A bus company has apologised after a driver told a woman to remove her niqab.

The woman was travelling from Easton to Bristol city centre, on 1 July, when the driver told her "this world is dangerous" and demanded to see her face.

She told Bristol Live he "continued to insult" her and made her out to "be a terrorist".

First Bus apologised to the passenger and said the driver had been disciplined over his outburst.