Cancer patient draws on experience to launch app to help others
Ex-Dragon Den star inspires cancer patient's app

When Jack Morgan was diagnosed with cancer, he began to document his journey on Instagram.

The Bristol student's account soon attracted the attention of celebrities including entrepreneur James Caan, who challenged him to come up with a business plan.

When he left hospital, Jack created Cnected, an app to help those affected by cancer.

  • 23 Aug 2018
