Lack of black teachers 'shocking'

Lack of black teachers in Bristol 'shocking'
The lack of black teachers in Bristol has been described as "shocking" and "terrible".
A BBC Inside Out West investigation has found there are 26 working in Bristol's secondary schools, out of more than 1,300 teachers, which equates to just 1.9% of teachers currently employed in the city.
One teacher, Aisha Thomas, assistant principal at City Academy, asked her white boss if he was the right person to be leading the multi-racial school.
03 Sep 2018
