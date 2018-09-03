Lack of black teachers 'shocking'
The lack of black teachers in Bristol has been described as "shocking" and "terrible".

A BBC Inside Out West investigation has found there are 26 working in Bristol's secondary schools, out of more than 1,300 teachers, which equates to just 1.9% of teachers currently employed in the city.

One teacher, Aisha Thomas, assistant principal at City Academy, asked her white boss if he was the right person to be leading the multi-racial school.

