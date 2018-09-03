Video

Police are continuing to search for a suspect who sprayed a teenager in the face with a corrosive substance, in Bristol, on Saturday night.

A 16-year-old boy suffered "potentially life-changing injuries" in the attack which happened near Pizza Express at Cribbs Causeway at about 20:45 BST.

Det Insp Richard Marsh of Avon and Somerset Police said the victim is being assessed in hospital to determine the extent of his injuries.