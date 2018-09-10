Sex-for-rent offered by landlords
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sex-for-rent offered by landlords

Landlords in the West are offering free rent in return for sex, an investigation from BBC Inside Out West has found.

The Ministry of Justice says this is illegal and even placing an advert is breaking the law and could result in a seven year jail term.

But the BBC found examples of adverts online and met some of those who had placed them.

You can see the full investigation at 19:30 on Inside Out West on BBC One this evening.

  • 10 Sep 2018
Go to next video: 'He wasn't a man, but a monster'