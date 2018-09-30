Video

A hip hop trio wants to challenge the negative view of the genre by filling their music with positive messages.

The High Breed, from Bristol, claim hip hop moved away from its origins of political messages and tackling social issues.

They want to go back to the genre's origins and make conscious hip hop popular again.

Artists such as The Fugees and Common have seen a recent resurgence in the UK through artists such as Akala and Lowkey.

