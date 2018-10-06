Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
LGBT+ football club opens up beautiful game to everyone
There are still no openly gay male players in the top leagues of British football, despite increasing acceptance for members of the LGBT+ community off the pitch.
Across the UK, a network of gay-friendly teams, like the Bristol Panthers, meet to play and share their love of the beautiful game.
They offer a space for players to avoid any abuse.
But members of this club believe there is some way to go to beat homophobia on the pitch, and on the terraces.
06 Oct 2018
