There are still no openly gay male players in the top leagues of British football, despite increasing acceptance for members of the LGBT+ community off the pitch.

Across the UK, a network of gay-friendly teams, like the Bristol Panthers, meet to play and share their love of the beautiful game.

They offer a space for players to avoid any abuse.

But members of this club believe there is some way to go to beat homophobia on the pitch, and on the terraces.