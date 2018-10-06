Banksy artwork shredded at auction
An artwork by Banksy "self-destructed" after it was auctioned for more than £1m by Sotheby's in London.

Banksy's Girl With Red Balloon shredded itself shortly after the hammer had gone down at the sale.

The 2006 piece sold for £1.042m on Friday night.

