Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
SS Great Britain's mast replaced in Bristol
A new topmast has been craned into place on the SS Great Britain in Bristol.
The old solid timber mast became rotten so it has been replaced with a new hollow one.
This video shows time-lapse footage of engineers performing the delicate operation.
17 Oct 2018
