Aardman Animations, famous for creating Wallace and Gromit, has stepped into the video game arena.

Described as a "video game with a difference", its first game has been created to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One.

Set in 1917, it is called 11-11: Memories Retold and took four years to make.

The actions the player takes directly affects the outcomes of the tales of two main characters.

Those characters, Harry and Kurt, are voiced by actors Elijah Wood and Sebastian Koch.