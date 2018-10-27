Media player
Elvis act, 15, takes tribute shows by storm
Emilio Santoro has an unusual dream for someone of his age - the 15-year-old wants to become a professional Elvis Presley impersonator.
The teenager, from Weston-super-Mare, has had a love of the legend's music since he was four.
And now he has become one of only 15 invited this year to perform at Benidorm's Elvis Festival.
