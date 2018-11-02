Bus roof ripped off after driver tries to negotiate low bridge
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bus roof ripped off under Bristol Parkway railway bridge

The roof of a double decker bus was ripped off when it was driven under a low-level railway bridge in Bristol.

British Transport Police said nobody was injured in the crash which took place near Parkway railway station, at about 15:30 GMT.

Network Rail said the incident "did not have a significant impact on services".

Video courtesy of Rob Franklin.

  • 02 Nov 2018
Go to next video: 'Almighty bang' as bus roof ripped off