Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ten buses are targeted in Bristol arson attack
Ten buses have been deliberately set on fire at a depot in Bristol during the night.
The vehicles - six double-decks and four single-deckers - were targeted at the Abus depot in St Philips Marsh.
Avon Fire and Rescue said the fires are thought to have been started deliberately.
-
05 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-46095651/ten-buses-are-targeted-in-bristol-arson-attackRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window