Bullied Asperger's girl loves catwalk
The catwalk model who rose above the bullies

A teenager with Asperger's who had her arm broken by bullies says catwalk modelling is where she feels most secure.

Charlie Matthews, 15, from Willsbridge, Bitton, south Gloucestershire, was diagnosed with the condition aged seven.

She has been through years of depression and anxiety and is now an advocate for the anti-bullying charity, Bullies Out.

She chose to speak about her experiences at the start of National Anti-Bullying Week.

  • 12 Nov 2018
