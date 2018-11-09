Salisbury Cathedral adorned with poppies
Poppies projected on side of Salisbury Cathedral

A falling poppies projection at Salisbury Cathedral has been designed to say thank you to those who have served in the armed forces.

The Royal British Legion work was switched on by the Dean of Salisbury, Nick Papadopulos.

The West Front of the cathedral will be illuminated from dusk until 22:30 GMT each day until Armistice Day.

