Police are investigating a video of a couple being racially abused on a train in Bristol.

A man was filmed shouting at a Chinese man and woman on the train from London Paddington to Temple Meads.

The passenger who filmed it said several people moved from the carriage during the "commotion" on the "packed train", Bristol Live reported.

