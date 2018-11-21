Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'If you see something, say something'
The brother of a woman who was stabbed to death by her husband says he wishes the family had contacted police before the attack.
Asiyah Harris, 27, was stabbed to death when she tried to end her marriage after years of abuse.
Shuyab Harris said neighbours contacted her uncle instead of calling 999 when they heard her screams.
-
21 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window